Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price increased by Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,475 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,505,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,376,000 after purchasing an additional 808,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

