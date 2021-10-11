Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,663,242.00 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 158,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,663,242.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $121,000.

FOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

