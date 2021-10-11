Financial Analysis: Entergy (NYSE:ETR) & OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OGE Energy and Entergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 Entergy 0 3 6 0 2.67

OGE Energy currently has a consensus price target of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Entergy has a consensus price target of $117.57, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Entergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OGE Energy and Entergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.12 billion 3.12 -$173.70 million $2.08 15.89 Entergy $10.11 billion 2.05 $1.41 billion $5.66 18.23

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy. OGE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 11.72% 13.45% 4.36% Entergy 11.48% 11.12% 2.12%

Dividends

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. OGE Energy pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Entergy pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Entergy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entergy beats OGE Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment involves gathering, processing, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

