FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.36 million and $3.46 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001033 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 785,448,939 coins and its circulating supply is 358,576,980 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

