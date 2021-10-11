First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

FBNC opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

