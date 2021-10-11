First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,702 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $1,405,021 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $98.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

