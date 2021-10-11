First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of SKYY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,928. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $113.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

