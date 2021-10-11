First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Increased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 306.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,783 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 192,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

