FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 36.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,058 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

