Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Stake Boosted by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 139.8% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $7,349,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 137.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 309.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.95. 3,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -161.49 and a beta of 1.89. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

