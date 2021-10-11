FLIP Price Up 36.6% Over Last Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $664,627.02 and $134.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00220333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00094317 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

