Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £166.54 ($217.58).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £179.87 ($235.00) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 125 ($1.63) during trading hours on Monday, hitting £142.30 ($185.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,394. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £117 ($152.86) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of £142.83 and a 200-day moving average of £140.18. The stock has a market cap of £24.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.