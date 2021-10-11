Fmr LLC Acquires 754,179 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,179 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.83% of Ambev worth $451,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Ambev by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,187,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,995 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

