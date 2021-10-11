Fmr LLC Buys 1,733,073 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arvinas worth $460,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arvinas by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ARVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Arvinas stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $2,770,060.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

