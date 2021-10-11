Fmr LLC Has $423.48 Million Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Phreesia worth $423,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after buying an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Phreesia by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Phreesia by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

NYSE PHR opened at $60.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,368 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

