Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.84. 554,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

