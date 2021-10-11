ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORG. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Shares of FORG stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.