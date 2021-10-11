Formation Fi Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $971,727.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00060650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00123630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00079279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,608.99 or 1.00195499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.06 or 0.06150043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

