Fort L.P. Invests $307,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.29.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $400.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.58 and a 200-day moving average of $486.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

