Fort L.P. Invests $448,000 in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPB opened at $95.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

