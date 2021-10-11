Fort L.P. Sells 1,421 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

