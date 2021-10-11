Fort L.P. Sells 4,614 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.