Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $24,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

