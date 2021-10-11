Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 537,891 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $25.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

