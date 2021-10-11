Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,387 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

FNV opened at $135.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.18.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

