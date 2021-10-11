Franklin Resources Inc. Has $643.25 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,517,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,936 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $643,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 101.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after acquiring an additional 776,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

