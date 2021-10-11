Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,852,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,904 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $426,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $242.89 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

