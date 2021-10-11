Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 27,437 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,728,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $767,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL opened at $215.06 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

