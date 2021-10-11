Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of 1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. 13,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $557.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Street Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.