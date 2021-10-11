FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 283,020.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $597,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

