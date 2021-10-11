FY2023 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lifted by Oppenheimer

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OSI Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.55. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of OSIS opened at $97.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

