Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 580,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,007. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 25.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $1,641,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $5,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 72,144 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

