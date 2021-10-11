Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) PT Lowered to $20.50 at CIBC

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $24.00 to $20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In other news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.