Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

NYSE:GENI opened at $18.02 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.82.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.