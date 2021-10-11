GeoCoin (GEO) Trading 66.2% Higher Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $8,789.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00308514 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,891.88 or 1.00175898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00055702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

