Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $453,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,552,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,667,000 after buying an additional 213,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

