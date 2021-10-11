Geode Capital Management LLC Has $386.02 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $386,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after buying an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after buying an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after buying an additional 545,690 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,647,000 after buying an additional 468,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after buying an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

TDY opened at $422.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.37 and a 200 day moving average of $431.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

