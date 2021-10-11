Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,559,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813,771 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $361,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.