Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 198,200 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of Ventas worth $432,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,544 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $48,006,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 136.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

