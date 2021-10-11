GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 6.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 359,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 116.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 317.2% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

