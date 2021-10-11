GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,800 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.25% of GO Acquisition worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GO Acquisition by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 639,904 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in GO Acquisition by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,252 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 168,562 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 361,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOAC opened at $9.83 on Monday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

