GravityCoin (GXX) Market Cap Achieves $10,896.36

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $10,896.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00061937 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00125594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00080094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,446.05 or 0.99904576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.63 or 0.06209967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002983 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,432,378 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.