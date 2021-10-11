Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $354,000 Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in South State were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

