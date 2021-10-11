Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $370,000 Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Upwork were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,757,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after buying an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,339,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPWK opened at $54.10 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

