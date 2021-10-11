Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMTL. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CMTL opened at $22.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $600.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

