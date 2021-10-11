Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $564,000 Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PETS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2,711.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 346,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 635.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in PetMed Express by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $26.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market cap of $538.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

