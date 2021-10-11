Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of PDF Solutions worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 133.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $873.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

