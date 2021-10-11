Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 250 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $131.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.33 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

