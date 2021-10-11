Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,773 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CMO opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $670.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

