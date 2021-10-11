Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) Head to Head Review

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

60.0% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greystone Logistics and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.03%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 5.02% 31.94% 7.81% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.46 $3.35 million N/A N/A Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.